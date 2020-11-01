Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Trading Down 10.9%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) shares fell 10.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30. 906 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Get Coles Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.