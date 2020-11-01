Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTSH. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underweight rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.45.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,959. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.