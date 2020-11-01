Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Raised to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Cognex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stephens began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.56.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45. Cognex has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $71.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 7,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $498,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,522 shares of company stock valued at $25,853,379. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,929,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,642 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Cognex by 1,281.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after acquiring an additional 587,589 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,768,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cognex by 2,540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 553,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after acquiring an additional 532,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 2,161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 499,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after acquiring an additional 477,584 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

