Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CGNX opened at $65.90 on Thursday. Cognex has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average of $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $6,656,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,895,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,522 shares of company stock worth $25,853,379. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BP PLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,218,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cognex by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Cognex by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Cognex by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cognex by 1,281.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 587,589 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

