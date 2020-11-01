Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target Increased to $117.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $117.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CGEAF. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.25.

CGEAF stock opened at $70.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.04. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $65.65 and a 52 week high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

