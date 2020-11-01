Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) Price Target Raised to C$117.50

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$117.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$132.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$119.00 to C$114.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$110.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$123.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) alerts:

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) stock opened at C$92.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of C$87.57 and a 1-year high of C$132.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$106.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$102.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 12.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

About Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.