CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) vs. Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Critical Comparison

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) and CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

This table compares Principal Financial Group and CNO Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Financial Group $16.22 billion 0.66 $1.39 billion $5.58 7.03 CNO Financial Group $4.02 billion 0.63 $409.40 million $1.80 9.86

Principal Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than CNO Financial Group. Principal Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNO Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of Principal Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of CNO Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Principal Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of CNO Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Principal Financial Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNO Financial Group has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Financial Group and CNO Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Financial Group 7.82% 10.12% 0.55% CNO Financial Group 10.17% 6.45% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Principal Financial Group and CNO Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 CNO Financial Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.39%. CNO Financial Group has a consensus target price of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 19.44%. Given Principal Financial Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Principal Financial Group is more favorable than CNO Financial Group.

Dividends

Principal Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. CNO Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Principal Financial Group pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNO Financial Group pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Principal Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Principal Financial Group beats CNO Financial Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc. provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides a portfolio of asset accumulation products and services for retirement savings and income. It offers products and services for defined contribution plans, including 401(k) and 403(b) plans, defined benefit pension plans, nonqualified executive benefit plans, employee stock ownership plans, and pension risk transfer services; individual retirement accounts and payroll deduction plans; investment only products; and mutual funds, individual annuities, and bank products. The Principal Global Investors segment provides equity, fixed income, real estate, and other alternative investments, as well as asset allocation, stable value management, and other structured investment strategies. The Principal International segment offers pension accumulation and income annuity products, mutual funds, asset management, and life insurance accumulation products, as well as voluntary savings plans in Brazil, Chile, Mexico, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, India, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. Insurance Solutions segment provides specialty benefits, such as group dental and vision insurance, group life insurance, and group and individual disability insurance, as well as administers group dental, disability, and vision benefits; and individual life insurance products comprising universal, variable universal, indexed universal, and term life insurance products in the United States. It also offers insurance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, as well as executives. Principal Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments. The company's Bankers Life segment underwrites, markets, and distributes Medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive and traditional life insurance, fixed annuities, and long-term care insurance products; and Medicare advantage and prescription drug plan products through various distribution and marketing agreements. Its Washington National segment underwrites, markets, and distributes supplemental health insurance, including specified disease, accident, and hospital indemnity insurance products; and life insurance at home and the worksite through independent marketing organizations and insurance agencies. The company's Colonial Penn segment primarily markets graded benefit and simplified issue life insurance directly to customers through television advertising, direct mail, the internet, and telemarketing. Its Long-Term Care in Run Off segment engages in the long-term care business. The company sells its products through career agents, independent producers, and direct marketing. CNO Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.