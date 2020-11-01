CNO Financial Group (CNO) to Release Earnings on Monday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CNO stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.36.
CNO Financial Group Company Profile
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.
