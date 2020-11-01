CNO Financial Group (CNO) to Release Earnings on Monday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research firms recently commented on CNO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

