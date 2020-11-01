CNA Financial (CNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect CNA Financial to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNA Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CNA stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75.
CNA Financial Company Profile
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
