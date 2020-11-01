CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.78 Per Share

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for CME Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

CME has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

NASDAQ CME opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.83.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 67.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,586,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,946,000 after buying an additional 640,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,567,000 after purchasing an additional 637,407 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in CME Group by 613.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,779,000 after purchasing an additional 511,914 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CME Group by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,438,000 after purchasing an additional 361,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CME Group by 10,433.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,359,000 after purchasing an additional 288,603 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

