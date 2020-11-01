Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Clorox worth $43,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 11.8% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 167.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $207.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.31 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

