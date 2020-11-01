ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER) Trading 0% Higher

ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER) traded up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.11 and last traded at $100.10. 51,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 790% from the average session volume of 5,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.09.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF stock. Clearshares LLC raised its position in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Clearshares LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clearshares LLC owned about 2.99% of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.