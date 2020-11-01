CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of CK Asset from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS CHKGF opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02. CK Asset has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

