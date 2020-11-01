Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 534,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 89,217 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Shares of CSCO opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

