(CIEIQ) (OTCMKTS:CIEIQ) & Ovintiv (OTCMKTS:OVV) Head-To-Head Comparison

(CIEIQ) (OTCMKTS:CIEIQ) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for (CIEIQ) and Ovintiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (CIEIQ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Ovintiv 2 14 5 0 2.14

Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $12.26, suggesting a potential upside of 33.29%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than (CIEIQ).

Profitability

This table compares (CIEIQ) and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (CIEIQ) N/A N/A N/A Ovintiv -56.12% 3.58% 1.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of (CIEIQ) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ovintiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares (CIEIQ) and Ovintiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (CIEIQ) $53.89 million N/A -$968.25 million N/A N/A Ovintiv $6.73 billion 0.36 $234.00 million $3.29 2.80

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than (CIEIQ).

Summary

Ovintiv beats (CIEIQ) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

(CIEIQ) Company Profile

Cobalt International Energy, Inc., through its subsidiary Cobalt International Energy, L.P., operates as an independent oil focused exploration and production company with a highly prospective world-class portfolio in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico and offshore West Africa. All of the Company’s prospects are oil-focused. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke in offshore Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

