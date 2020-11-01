Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $7.14 Per Share

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Chubb in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.13.

Chubb stock opened at $129.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day moving average is $121.61. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 107,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 66.7% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 160.2% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 113,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,197,000 after buying an additional 69,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 325,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,794,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

