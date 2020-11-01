Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) Receives $162.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.50.

CHKAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

CHKAQ stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.67. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $318.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90.

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($28.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($27.75) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 127.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post -93.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKAQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 901.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 484,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 435,979 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,198.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,608,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,828 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the period. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming.

