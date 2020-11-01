Charter Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,230 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 100% compared to the average daily volume of 1,615 call options.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,697,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,115,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $13,532,562. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $603.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $617.57 and its 200 day moving average is $563.56. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $663.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.08.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

