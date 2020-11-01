Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) PT Set at C$4.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIA. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) set a C$4.30 price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Laurentian set a C$4.30 price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$3.24 on Thursday. Champion Iron Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$310.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$271.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

