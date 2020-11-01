Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Centennial Resource Development to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $90.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.38 million. On average, analysts expect Centennial Resource Development to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDEV opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $172.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 6.69. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDEV. Scotiabank raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.04.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,273,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,077.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 130,000 shares of company stock worth $81,450 over the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

