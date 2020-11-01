Centene (NYSE:CNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centene’s third-quarter earnings per share of $1.26 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.3% and soared by the same percentage year over year on the back of revenues. Its shares have outperformed its industry in a year. The company boasts an impressive inorganic growth strategy, for expanding its markets and increasing Medicaid membership. It is now a $110-billion healthcare enterprise. Its buyout of WellCare strengthens its position as the largest Medicaid managed care organization in the country with around 22 million members. A solid outlook also impresses. Its medical membership has been rising over the last several quarters courtesy of contract wins and expansion. However, its operating costs weigh on margins. High debt level compared to its cash balance reflects inadequate financial flexibility.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNC. Stephens lowered shares of Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.18.

NYSE CNC opened at $59.10 on Thursday. Centene has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.91.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $542,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,380 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Centene by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Centene by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,366,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,627 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1,386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,456,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,728,000 after acquiring an additional 441,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

