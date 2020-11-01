Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.89.

TSE:CVE opened at C$4.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of -3.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

