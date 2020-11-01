Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.11.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock opened at $157.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,073 shares of company stock worth $3,092,111. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.