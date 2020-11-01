Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2023 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $157.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,111. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

