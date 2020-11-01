Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $157.05 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.65. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.11.

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,073 shares of company stock worth $3,092,111. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

