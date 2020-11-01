CATCO REINS OPP/SH SH (LON:CATC) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of CATCO REINS OPP/SH SH (LON:CATC) were down 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01). Approximately 2,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 904,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.39.

