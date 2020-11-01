Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.88% from the stock’s current price.

CVNA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Edward Jones began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.48.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE:CVNA opened at $185.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.02 and a 200-day moving average of $148.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of -67.89 and a beta of 2.50. Carvana has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $242.15.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 71,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $14,976,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,157,215.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 646,000 shares of company stock worth $132,061,490 over the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,019,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.