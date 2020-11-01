Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

