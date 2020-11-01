Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$225.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$233.64.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$218.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$67.87 and a 12-month high of C$236.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$204.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$163.24.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

