Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$225.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$233.64.
Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$218.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$67.87 and a 12-month high of C$236.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$204.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$163.24.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
