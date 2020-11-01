Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.69.

TSE:CS opened at C$1.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.23 million and a P/E ratio of -45.14. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$52,907.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,277 shares in the company, valued at C$161,678.88.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

