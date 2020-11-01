Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.10 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upgraded Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.69.

Shares of CS opened at C$1.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.02. The firm has a market cap of $672.23 million and a P/E ratio of -45.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$1.77.

In related news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$52,907.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,678.88.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

