CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after buying an additional 1,058,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after buying an additional 1,617,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,649,000 after buying an additional 651,350 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.39.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

