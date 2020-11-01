CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 93.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,009,000 after buying an additional 509,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,201,000 after buying an additional 490,115 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,337,000 after buying an additional 449,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,282,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,398,000 after buying an additional 393,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,591,000 after buying an additional 217,580 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,535 over the last 90 days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $88.43 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

