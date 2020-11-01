CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $473.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $449.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $490.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.53.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

