CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $56.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

