CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $2,508,083.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,481. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,762 shares of company stock worth $8,427,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $216.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.73. The company has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

