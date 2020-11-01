CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $176.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $187.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

