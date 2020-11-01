CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 7,500 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 601.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 134,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 389.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 562,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan Bobulsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Louise Hill sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $59,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,305,060 in the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADPT opened at $46.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 0.23. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

