CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 6,429 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,745 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Oracle by 18.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Oracle by 352.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $222,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Oracle by 16.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

