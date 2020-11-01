CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 507 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 100,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $1,754,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $297.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.85. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

