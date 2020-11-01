CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 481 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. David Loasby increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. David Loasby now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $178.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $192.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

