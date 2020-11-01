CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sony by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,582,000 after purchasing an additional 402,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sony by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,137,000 after purchasing an additional 689,675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Sony during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sony by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $84.14.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

SNE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

