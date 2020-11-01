CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after buying an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,309,000 after buying an additional 30,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,160,000 after buying an additional 41,758 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,659,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,889,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,281 shares of company stock worth $53,964,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.86.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $687.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $725.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $693.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $618.87.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

