CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,368,000 after buying an additional 209,955 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SAP by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,758,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SAP by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,067,000 after purchasing an additional 223,416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP opened at $106.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.51. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

