CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,034 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $305.14 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $335.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.33 and a 200 day moving average of $303.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,372,099 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

