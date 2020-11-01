CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 5,328 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $9,905,894.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,771 shares of company stock worth $83,003,768. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $288.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.39.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.