CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 2,044 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 190,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liquid Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 360,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,862,000 after acquiring an additional 108,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $299.82 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $329.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.24.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

