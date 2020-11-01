CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 10,495 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,719,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,346,000 after purchasing an additional 118,570 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 98,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,073.5% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 179,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 175,648 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,512,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

