CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 452.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.9% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $157.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.13.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.