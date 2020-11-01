CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,047,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,586,634,000 after buying an additional 2,262,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,965,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,844,000 after buying an additional 222,534 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,179,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,770,034,000 after buying an additional 2,213,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after buying an additional 570,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,637,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,869,000 after buying an additional 108,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $91.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average of $68.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.4253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. New Street Research began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 140166 restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

